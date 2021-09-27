South Africa: Mkhize Remembered As a Fine Public Servant

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, as a fine public servant who served her country with diligence.

"Deputy Minister Mkhize was an exemplary public servant, amongst the finest," President Ramaphosa said.

Delivering the eulogy at Mkhize's funeral on Saturday, President Ramaphosa described her as a dedicated, committed, hardworking and consummate professional.

Her untimely passing was a real blow to the administration, to the team in the Presidency, to the Ministry, her colleague Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and to the country at large.

"I regard her as a woman of all seasons. She was fit for purposes in whatever role she was assigned to. We knew that whatever portfolio she was assigned to, she would throw herself fully into it, and take it upon herself to become fully acquainted with the sector and its issues," President Ramaphosa said.

He said the parting of Mkhize had left a void in the ANC, at a crucial time when the country was preparing for local government elections.

"During this time, we were counting on seasoned leaders like her to rally people to participate in the elections in November.

"No doubt she would be out with us in our communities, her mask on, bag firmly in hand and in a pair of sensible flat shoes for door-to-door. She had boundless energy and a cheerful spirit, even when she was not well.

"Comrade Mkhize was of both good character and good reputation. She was the real thing," President Ramaphosa said.

He described Mkhize as a compassionate leader, a peacemaker and a bridge-builder.

"She was an influential leader, but she was humble. She was respectful of our people, and in turn earned their respect. She was an honest leader," he said.

In his tribute, Reverend Frank Chikane said Mkhize was like part of the family of the people of South Africa and a servant of the people.

"It is thus not surprising that she ended up being part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and as chair of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation which Foundation became the reference point for of our trajectory of revolutionary morality and sense of integrity," Chikane said.

Chikane said together with leaders of her generation, she was characterised by high levels of integrity, a leader with clear boundaries of "what can, cannot be done@.

Mkhize passed away on 16 September 2021, at the age of 69.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and admitted to hospital on 31 August 2021.

She was appointed to The Presidency in May 2019.

Before her appointment to The Presidency, Mkhize served as Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Home Affairs Minister and Minister of Higher Education and Training.

She was also a former Ambassador to the Netherlands.