South Africa: The Fragile Peace Between South Africa's Labour Unions and the Mining Industry

Relations between organised labour and South Africa's mining industry have, it would seem on the surface, never been better. After decades of intense class conflict, rooted in the grotesque exploitation that defined the apartheid era, this is no small achievement.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The latest example of this eruption of peace was the three-year wage agreement signed on 16 September between Harmony Gold and no less than five unions that straddled the ideological spectrum. The agreement was certainly a decent one for workers, with pay hikes that were, generally, significantly above current inflation rates.

The talks by all accounts had gone smoothly from the start and never came close to an impasse or a dispute, never mind a strike. It's all a far cry from a decade ago, when the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's (Amcu) rise on the platinum belt triggered a vortex of violence that included the Marikana Massacre in 2012.

Amcu's lethal turf war with the ANC-aligned National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) would rumble on, and Amcu would lead a dramatic five-month strike in 2014 against the platinum sector. Gold and other sectors would also be rocked by labour unrest....