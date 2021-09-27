Kenya: Little Extends Services to Mombasa Tuk Tuks

27 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's leading ride-hailing App Little has launched services for Tuk Tuk in Mombasa.

Tuk-Tuks are popular in the coastal city with many people opting for the means of transport due to its affordability, reliability and flexibility in accessing all parts of the town

"We currently have basic, ladybug, comfort and comfort plus... Tuk-tuk will be in the economy category," said Little Chief Executive Officer Kamal Budhabatti.

"Tuk Tuk is the most popular mode of transport in Mombasa and we want to reduce the hustle of search by offering clients the peace of just ordering one at the comfort of their home," he added.

Little Tuk-Tuk will be included as a category within the App that can be downloaded directly from App Store for iOS users and Play Store for Android users.

Clients can then select the category from the Aapp when requesting a ride and a Tuk-Tuk driver will be there within minutes.

The foray into the sector will see Little app's clients get the opportunity to enjoy low-cost rides starting from Sh25 per kilometer.

Currently, Little App has many products on its platform that includes Little Basic for small cars, Little Boda, Little Parcel- available to both retail and corporate clients in East Africa.

Since its launch in 2016, Little controls a bigger share of Kenya's transport market. The company has in the recent past intensified geo-expansion opening up services across major cities in Africa.

This month, the company availed services in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia targeting one of Africa's populous cities.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X