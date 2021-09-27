Kenya: Shujaa Fall to South Africa in Edmonton 7s Semis

Kenya Sevens will face Canada in the play-off for Bronze at the Edmonton Sevens after they lost to South Africa 33-7 in the Cup semi-final at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.

Shujaa takes on Canada at 2.32am on Monday with South Africa meeting Britain in the final at 2.38am.

The victory by the Blitzboks saw them lift the 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series with a match to go against Great Britain in the Cup final. Britain dismissed Canada 22-12 in the other Cup semi-final.

Siviwe Soyiswapi landed a brace of tries with Muller du Plessis romped in with one as South Africa took a strong 19-0 lead after Ronald Brown made two conversions.

Jeff Oluoch hit back with a try that Levy Amunga converted to trail 19-7 at the break.

Du Plessis and Brown finished off the Kenyans with a try each as Brown romped back with conversions. Kenya is at assured of a top three finish.

If they win bronze they will tie with Great Britain who won bronze in Vancouver with 34 points each. Points scored will then determine who gets to finish second.

However, if the Britons beat the Vancouver Sevens champions, then they will finish second with 36 points with the Blitzboks finishing top with 38 points.

Victory for South Africa will see them claim the Series title with 40 points.

World Rugby declared that the winner of the 2021 Series will be known after the two legs in Vancouver and Edmonton after Singapore Sevens due for October 29-30 was called off.

World Rugby Sevens Series core teams New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia, and France failed to take part.