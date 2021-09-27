Kenya: Flash 'Tundo' Wins ARC Zambia Rally

27 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

Kenya's Carl "Flash" Tundo Sunday extended his lead in the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) standings after clinching victory in the Karago Zambia Rally.

Home driver, Leroy Gomes, who was lying within 11 seconds of Tundo's lead, was forced out of the rally in the last stage after his Ford Fiesta hit a tree.

Tundo's victory in his debut in the Zambia Rally, with the help of his long-time navigator Tim Jessop, keeps alive his hopes of clinching the 2021 ARC title.

There are two rounds remaining in the series this season in Rwanda (October 22/24) and South Africa (November 26/27), respectively.

"It was a tough event, and I am happy to have won it. We will go to Rwanda to try and win the title. We had two punctures and had to drive with one out of one stage as our jack had also broken down. It was heart stopping moments but we survived it," Jessop told Nation Sport from Zambia.

The VW Polo crew has now won the last three rounds of the current series starting with Kenya's Equator Rally then followed by Tanzania and now the Zambian event. The team is entered by the Minti Motorsports UK.

Guy Botteril of South Africa finished in a commendable second place driving a Toyota Etios. Yassin Nassir/Ali Katumba of Uganda was third.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X