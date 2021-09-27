South Africa: Disinformation in a Time of Covid-19 - Keeping the Beacon of Truth Burning As 2021 Polls Approach

26 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By William Bird and Nomshado Lubisi

We are still coming to terms with the profound impact digital technology has on our lives. For those of us lucky enough to have access, we need to make digital information work for, and not against, our democracy.

William Bird is director of Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and Nomshado Lubisi is communications manager at MMA, a partner in the 411 platform to counter disinformation.

Week 31: Elections and disinformation

During the last 30 weeks we have highlighted instances and trends around disinformation that have been enabled and spread using digital platforms. While there is little doubt of the huge potential digital technology has to improve our lives, those who seek to use it to undermine our democracy seem to have a lot more going for them. The algorithms work to benefit the sensational and emotional. What does the emerging digital reality mean for our elections? How will it impact voters? This week we look at the impact of social media on our elections process, disinformation and what is being done to counter it.

During a discussion last week, Dr Jan-Hinrik Schmidt, a senior researcher in digital interactive media and political communication at Germany's Leibniz Institute for Media Research, noted that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

