South Africa: Manifestos Launch - DA and EFF Prioritise Services

26 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

The two biggest opposition political parties, the EFF and DA, launched their manifestos at the weekend, five weeks before the local government elections on 1 November.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) launched their election manifestos at the weekend, prioritising issues such as housing, electricity and other basic services. While they touched on some similar hot-button local issues, their approaches to delivery often differed.

On Saturday the DA, which runs 27 municipalities in South Africa, launched its manifesto virtually. In the 2016 local government elections, the DA won 24.57 % of the votes. It pointed to what it said were its successes in local governance, saying that while it governed fewer than 10% of SA's municipalities, the top five performing municipalities were DA-run.

DA leader John Steenhuisen emphasised that the DA was a party that got things done. "This here is our blueprint for a local government that works," said Steenhuisen about his party's manifesto, which also highlighted some of its achievements.

On Sunday, the EFF held its manifesto launch in Gandhi Square in Johannesburg, which was also screened live. In the 2016 local government elections, the EFF got 8.31 % of the votes.

EFF leader...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

