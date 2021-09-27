South Africa: SA Revenue Service - Closing the Tax Gap Is Easier Said Than Done, Say the Experts

26 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

It sounds so simple: collect all the money owed to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and alleviate the burden on the fiscus. But it's never that easy.

The National Treasury's boffins - those economists, actuaries and accountants who work out of the limelight - are at full steam preparing the country's medium-term budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in early November.

This means preparing spending estimates for the first half of the current year (2021/22) and adjusting the proposed revenue and spending estimates for the second half of the current year.

Godongwana has indicated he will follow the path of prudent fiscal policy set by his predecessor Tito Mboweni, and cut public debt. But the demands are huge.

His team will be working to accommodate billions of new spending, including the R26.5-billion needed for the Social Relief of Distress Grant, the R700-million for the SA National Defence Force to cover the costs of deployment during the July public disorder that hit KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, and other financial demands.

The fiscus has benefitted from the record commodity prices, but the economy is struggling to gain the momentum...

