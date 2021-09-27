South Africa: SA Firm Umuthi's Listing On the London Stock Exchange Is Turning Into a Calamity

Healthcare company Umuthi is under investigation by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, with their focus on a former employee who was fined R31m for 'acts of financial deception'.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Worrying details are beginning to emerge about the listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of South African-based healthcare company Umuthi, which may go down as one of the most disastrous listings of all time.

The company began trading on the main board of the LSE on 4 March 2021 and was unilaterally suspended six days later.

Soon afterwards, the company announced a change of auditor after its initial auditor, PKF Littlejohn, expressed concern about procedural issues concerning the original prospectus.

After a new auditor, Jeffreys Henry, was appointed and a new audit conducted, trading was restored on 25 May 2021 after a supplementary prospectus was issued. But then, the company was again suspended on 10 June 2021 because the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was concerned that "some shareholders who were involved in a share exchange agreement prior to the Company's Admission to trading, [were] not able to trade all of their shares".

The company remains suspended, despite announcing that it would...