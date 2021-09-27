Zimbabwe: Presidential Scholarship Now Open

Government is inviting applications from students intending to pursue undergraduate and post-graduate studies at Russian universities in 2022/2023 under the Presidential Scholarship Fund.

The scholarships are targeting disadvantaged, but academically gifted students mainly from schools in remote districts.

In a statement, the Office of the President and Cabinet said undergraduate applicants for non-science disciplines should have a minimum of 10 points at A' Level in subjects that are relevant to the chosen degree programme and must be 25 years of age or below by December 31, 2022.

"Undergraduate applicants for science and technology disciplines should have A or B in relevant A' Level science subjects.

"Masters and PhD applicants should have either first class or upper second class degree classification in the relevant field of study.

"Masters applicants should be below 35 years of age, and PhD applicants should be below 45 years of age by December 31, 2022," said the statement.

Disciplines offered include engineering, health sciences, general sciences and agricultural sciences.

Some of the courses under engineering include surveying, mining, chemical and electrical engineering while those under health sciences include pharmacy, veterinary science and physiotherapy.

General sciences include geological sciences, geo information and meteorology while agricultural sciences include horticulture, soil science and winery. Applicants are required to write an application letter specifying the preferred undergraduate or post-graduate degree programme and give at least two choices.