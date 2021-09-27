Zimbabwe: Council Re-Opens CBD Roads

ROAD users in Harare have welcomed the announcement by the City of Harare that roads that were closed to facilitate various projects in the capital's central business district will be opened.

Part of Samora Machel Avenue from its intersections with Julius Nyerere Way and Leopold Takawira Street had been closed to allow for the construction of a footbridge.

Now that the work has been completed, council will today reopen the closed roads and restore a one way on Leopold Takawira Street between Samora Machel and Kwame Nkrumah avenues.

Road users welcomed the re-opening of the roads and said it would aid in reducing traffic jams during peak hours.

Collen Kapondoro said: "The roads had been heavily congested so the re-opening of roads will help in the smooth flow of traffic.

"Now they should also open the bridge so that people will walk freely. We also want to be allowed to take photos at the Mbuya Nehanda statue so that we can send them to our family and friends in the diaspora."

Another motorist, Mr Mike Kasuso said the re-opening of roads would make movement in the CBD easier.

"It is a very good thing to re-open the roads because there were serious traffic jams.

"Some people were also getting confused when driving so by re-opening the roads, it will restore normalcy in town and also reduce traffic jams," he said.

Mr Abel Nyarirangwe echoed the same sentiments saying: "Traffic jams were rife and the reopening of the roads will ease this.

"There was a lot of confusion, especially at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way because of the closure of roads, but now order will be restored."

Acting Harare town clerk Engineer Mabhena Moyo last week issued a notice on the re-opening of the roads to the public today.

Leopold Takawira Street will revert to being a one-way road between Samora Machel Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue which was temporarily converted into a two-way road.

Engineer Moyo said the reason for the re-opening of the roads was that the civil works had been completed.

"Motorists are encouraged to exercise extreme caution as they approach the intersection as there will still be minor works and monitoring of the intersection by various road gangs.

"Any detours and road signs should be respected and followed to ensure the safety of road users.

"Please take note of the height restriction of 4,6 metres at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way," he said.