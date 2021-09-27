Zimbabwe: Agric Show Opens

The 111th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show kicks off today at the Exhibition Park in the capital with emphasis on showcasing the growth registered in the agriculture sector due to the past favourable rainy season.

The show is running until October 1 under the theme "Synergies for Growth-Cooperate, Collaborate Complement" to rally support for the cause of agriculture and attendant value chains for increased "production, productivity and profitability".

Highlights at this year's show include the breakfast conference on Tuesday, the annual National Agribusiness Conference on Wednesday and the official opening of the event on Thursday.

The guest of honour is yet to be revealed.

There will also be an exhibition in the Mining Agric village which will demonstrate the strong synergies between mining and the agriculture sector.

According to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS), the village is vibrant this year on the back of a good agricultural seasons and strong growth in mining due to firmer commodity prices.

Exhibitors and visitors for this year's show are expected to be fully vaccinated and those not vaccinated will be expected to produce a Covid-19 test certificate from a test taken not later than 48 hours before the show.

ZAS chairman, Mr Ivan Craig said the society was impressed by the overwhelming response shown by exhibitors to participate at this year's event.

He said the tobacco cotton and agric produce halls were fully booked by exhibitors.

"Preparations are going on well despite the fact that some exhibitors had to go and attend the ZITF," he said.

Yesterday most exhibitors were putting final touches to their stands while some were yet to start preparing for the show.

Some were working on some constructions and painting to spruce up their stands. This year's show will be attended by those who are fully vaccinated.

