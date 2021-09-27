South Africa: Director-General Sandile Buthelezi Suspended Over His Role in Digital Vibes Scandal

Department of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi, accused of approving over R60m in payments to Digital Vibes, has been suspended as the scandal continues to rock the government. However, Deputy DG Dr Anban Pillay, also implicated, still has a job.

Department of Health Director-General (DG) Dr Sandile Buthelezi has officially been suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry into his role in the R150-million irregularly paid to Digital Vibes. Deputy Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp was appointed acting DG in September while Buthelezi took leave amidst speculation on his pending suspension.

Special Investigating Unit's Digital Vibes investigation: Suspension of top health officials imminent

Buthelezi's suspension follows the resignation of former health minister Zweli Mkhize in August after Daily Maverick revealed that Digital Vibes, run by Mkhize's close associates, received R150-million from the health department for grossly inflated communications services through an allegedly unlawful contract.

Anatomy of a 'rigged' contract: Digital Vibes tender deeply flawed, unlawful and invalid, says SIU

"The Ministry of Health confirms that Director-General: Health, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, has been placed on precautionary suspension until he appears before a disciplinary hearing regarding his role in the Digital Vibes saga," said health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale in a statement on Sunday.

"Dr...