South Africa: V&A Waterfront Is Not Waiting Around for Global Tourists to Return

26 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

While the return of international tourists is crucial to the economic wellbeing of the V&A Waterfront, management is not holding back investment and development while it waits for them. And, in the meantime, local tourists are the flavour of the month.

South Africa's tourism industry has its eyes fixed on the UK government as it updates its red-orange-green travel list this week. Despite lobbying from the Southern African Tourism Services Association, SA has remained firmly on the red list, which is costing the economy more than R790-million every month in lost tourism spend, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Losses since May exceed R2.4-billion.

Providing a faint glimmer of hope for SA is the fact that the UK's traffic light system will be subjected to a strategic review before 1 October with suggestions of a new two-tier system that will ditch expensive PCR tests for double-jabbed holidaymakers and a significant reduction to the red list.

One person who is desperate for SA to be removed from the red list is David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront. Visits to the iconic destination are 40% down from 2019 when the...

