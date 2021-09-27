South Africa: Reserve Bank's Decision to Hold Interest Rates Steady Is Good News for South Africa's Economy

SA Reserve Bank will not be raising interest rates for now, and it is likely to hold off on hikes for as long as possible in an effort to support economic growth.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at 3.5% on Thursday, 23 September for a sixth meeting in a row, as markets had expected, saying that while consumer inflation would likely remain contained in the medium term, risks to the economic recovery, particularly the violent riots in July, needed to be watched closely.

The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was unanimous, and its statement struck a balanced tone, slightly less hawkish than the Quarterly Projection Model (QPM) - the econometric tool the bank uses to generate macroeconomic forecasts and chart the future direction of repo rates.

The model suggests a 25 basis points (bps) increase to lending rates at the MPC's November meeting, and increases by the same amount in each quarter of 2022 and 2023, a total of 225 basis points.

That would take the repo rate to 7.75%, more than 1% higher than where it was before March 2020 when the...