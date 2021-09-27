South Africa: Sundowns Sharpshooter Shalulile Lays Down Early Marker for Golden Boot Honours

26 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Week five of the DStv Premiership saw early title hopefuls secure crucial maximum points, while there was double disappointment for the Soweto giants.

The race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot is beginning to gather momentum. The favourite for the prize awarded to the sharpest shooter in the DStv Premiership, Peter Shalulile, laid down the gauntlet for his fellow forwards.

The Namibian, always one to step up on big occasions, netted a brace to lead Mamelodi Sundowns to what has of late become a routine victory over Orlando Pirates.

This was Masandawana's fourth consecutive victory over the Buccaneers in all competitions, at an aggregate of 10 goals to one. Last season the Tshwane giants beat Pirates 1-0 and 3-0 in their two 2020/2021 Premiership fixtures, with a resounding 4-1 victory for them in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals being the icing on the cake.

The brace by Shalulile took him to four goals from five Premiership games this season, the joint most alongside Royal AM's Victor Letsoalo.

It was also Shalulile's fourth goal in this specific fixture since he joined Sundowns from Highlands Park at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season. He is level with club legends Raphael Chukwu and Hlompo...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X