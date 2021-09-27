South Africa: Sundowns Sharpshooter Shalulile Lays Down Early Marker for Golden Boot Honours

Week five of the DStv Premiership saw early title hopefuls secure crucial maximum points, while there was double disappointment for the Soweto giants.

The race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot is beginning to gather momentum. The favourite for the prize awarded to the sharpest shooter in the DStv Premiership, Peter Shalulile, laid down the gauntlet for his fellow forwards.

The Namibian, always one to step up on big occasions, netted a brace to lead Mamelodi Sundowns to what has of late become a routine victory over Orlando Pirates.

This was Masandawana's fourth consecutive victory over the Buccaneers in all competitions, at an aggregate of 10 goals to one. Last season the Tshwane giants beat Pirates 1-0 and 3-0 in their two 2020/2021 Premiership fixtures, with a resounding 4-1 victory for them in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals being the icing on the cake.

The brace by Shalulile took him to four goals from five Premiership games this season, the joint most alongside Royal AM's Victor Letsoalo.

It was also Shalulile's fourth goal in this specific fixture since he joined Sundowns from Highlands Park at the beginning of the 2020/2021 season. He is level with club legends Raphael Chukwu and Hlompo...