South Africa: Zero to Zero - Documenting the Covid-19 War From the Hospital Frontline

opinion

A new documentary that tracks the impact of Covid-19 in one private hospital in South Africa will be screened locally in early October. David Gemmell chatted to radiologist and videographer Leonie Scholtz about how the documentary came about.

David Gemmell has variously been a barman, labourer, truck driver, roughneck, trader, project manager and is now a full-time writer. He is the author of the biography of Joost van der Westhuizen, Joost: The Man in the Mirror. He recently completed a biography on Father Stan Brennan, Colour Blind Faith.

First let me start by telling you about my friend, John "Chick" Legh. He and I rode a number of Argus cycle tours, ran the Comrades, did the Duzi Marathon in a double canoe and swam the Midmar Mile. We also went on cricket tour to England, played Sunday social soccer and squash, (badly) for some lower league side. I was the best man at his wedding and he at mine. People this close to you become an integral part of your life, and, because of our innate tendency to live as if we are immortal, we simply never envisage them dying.

In November, Chick got Covid. He ended up in Groote...