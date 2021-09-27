South Africa: MPs Genuinely Believe That We Are Neither Capable Nor Deserving of Fast Trains and Smart Cities

Politician and author Mosibudi Mangena believes that the multiple crises facing South Africa are not insurmountable. In his new book, he argues that a central obstacle we face is the impact of a colonial mentality - and that Black Consciousness or African Humanism can provide a key to a more robust society. In this extract from We Can Fix Ourselves, Mangena looks at how this applies to our rail network.

CHAPTER 7

Of trains and taxis

But the type of black man we have today has lost his manhood... Deep inside his anger mounts at the accumulating insult, but he vents it in the wrong direction - on his fellow man in the township, on the property of black people. - Steve Biko

On an official ministerial science and technology visit to Japan in 2008, Dr Ben Ngubane, who was the South African ambassador to that country at the time, arranged that we do some of our travels, including intercity journeys, by train. What a damn jolly ride!

The train ticket you buy has the train number, the platform number, the coach number and the seat number, as well as the time of arrival and departure at that station. If...