South Africa's Missing Children - Myths and Misconceptions (I)

Stories of children who go missing, seemingly without a trace, are emotive and fear-provoking. But in a country notoriously poor at child protection, trying to understand a problem often weaponised for political ends seems almost impossible. So just how big is the country's missing children problem, and how do we unravel the myths and misconceptions that prevent us from understanding it better?

Robyn Wolfson Vorster opted out of corporate life eight years ago to work as a children's rights activist. You can find her at For the Voiceless or her website, Becoming a Mom.

In August 2017, Marilyn Bassin, a physiotherapist working in Protea South squatter camp in Soweto, was confronted by a distraught young mother holding a photo of her six-year-old daughter Akani, who had gone missing in February that year. Promising to follow up, Bassin met with the station commander at the police station where Akani's disappearance had been reported.

"He admitted that there was no news about Akani's case", she explains. "Then he showed me a 25cm high pile of files sitting on a desk. He said that each one needed following up. They were all missing children. He told me that the babies had probably been...