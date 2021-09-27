Namibia: Suburbs Go Second After Thrashing United

FNB Western Suburbs thrashed Trustco United 82-7 when the Namibian Rugby Premier League resumed after a four-month break due to Covid-19 at Suburbs Park on Saturday.

Suburbs, who led 28-7 at half-time, ran in a total of 12 tries while fly half Justin Nel missed just one conversion for a personal haul of 22 points.

After initially encountering stiff resistance from United to take a rather fortuitous 28-7 half-time lead, Suburbs ran riot in the second half to complete a maximum bonus-point victory to move up to second position on the log behind Unam.

On Saturday, Suburbs took an early lead when Justin Nel sent centre Morgan Esterhuizen over for a try, but United came back strongly and camped on Suburbs' try line.

Suburbs' defence, however, stood firm, while United's finishing also let them down, as Suburbs weathered the storm and went 21-0 ahead after two overlap tries by wingers Dumarcho Hartung and Gino Wilson.

United once again went on the attack and finally opened their account when flanker Gerhard Opperman went over from a maul, with Nazume Swartz adding the conversion.

United missed a few opportunities through knock-ons, while poor defending saw Suburbs scrum half Andrew James Kearns go over unopposed just before half-time.

Kearns scored his second try four minutes after the break, and with Suburbs starting to attack from all corners of the field, United's defence started to wilt.

Centre Mbimbo Mbai and eighthman Tjingairi Katjivi crashed over for tries, and with Nel missing the latter's conversion attempt, they went 47-7 ahead.

Suburbs' coach, Jackey Bock, rang the changes, bringing on several replacements, and most of them got in on the try-scoring act with PJ Walters, Vakomboka Kamboo and Deveroux Jansen all touching down, while Hartung and Wilson each scored a second try, and with Nel converting them all, they completed a resounding victory.

FNB Unam are still the runaway leaders with 25 points from five matches, but Suburbs are now second on 19, followed by FNB Grootfontein on 18, and FNB Wanderers on 17 points.

They are followed by FNB Reho Falcon and FNB Kudus on six points each, while Trustco United remain bottom of the log on five points.

Bock says the score was not a true reflection of the game.

"To be honest, our performance wasn't as good as we actually expected, and there are still a lot of things to work on. The score is not really a fair reflection of the game. United really gave us a good run for our money, but our boys stuck to the plan and executed it well today.

"I was actually expecting my team to struggle in the second half, but somewhere they got more energy, and when you play on the front foot, it's way better than defending. I think that's why my guys managed to play for 80 minutes," he says.

Bock says they still have to improve in their final two matches, but was optimistic of winning the title this season.

"We are now second on the log just above Grootfontein, but in the next two games we will have to pick up the pace, because I think our last match is against Unam, and that will be a big game for us. Our aim is to go all the way to the final and win it," he says.