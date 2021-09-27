Namibia: Four Left Standing in MTC NFA Cup

FOUR Premier League clubs remain in the MTC NFA Cup Aweh following the quarterfinals in Windhoek and Tsumeb over the weekend.

At the SKW stadium in Windhoek, Blue Waters withstood a late comeback to beat Young Brazilians on penalties, and Young African beat Citizens 2-0; while at the Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb, Civics beat Oshana second division side Khuse FC 3-0, while Mighty Gunners beat Tigers 2-1.

In the early match at SKW, Blue Waters seemed to be on course for a comfortable victory when they took a 2-0 lead by half time.

Brazilians started on the attack, with Revered Matroos shooting narrowly wide from a Melvin Eiseb cross after only four minutes, while Quinton van Staden had a volley tipped over the bar for a corner 12 minutes later.

Blue Waters came close to opening their account a minute later when Matheus Halupe latched onto a long ball in the box, but Brazilians' keeper Charles Uirab pulled off a fine point blank save.

Blue Waters finally opened their account on 30 minutes when Uirab parried a shot by Hendrik Somaeb and wing back Aprocius Petrus slammed the loose ball into the net with a powerful shot.

Six minutes later they went 2-0 ahead when Somaeb was fouled in the box and stepped up himself to beat Uirab from the spot.

Brazilians came back attacking after the break and opened their account on 57 minutes when Francois Vries pounced onto a loose ball in the box to score from close range.

Brazilians kept on attacking but missed several chances before Vries grabbed his second and the equaliser to send the match into penalties.

Here, all Blue Waters' players converted their spot kicks, while their keeper Calvin Spiegel made a fine save to give them a 5-3 victory and passage into the semifinals.

In the late match Young African beat Citizens 2-0 after a brace by their Ivorian striker Konan Kouame.

He opened the scoring after only two minutes and made it 2-0 midway through the second half, when he stabbed a loose ball into the net.

Citizens missed a great opportunity when Lazarus Naruseb sent a great cross into the box, but Letu Shatimuene shot wide with an open goalmouth gaping, and their misery was compounded when Naruseb was sent off for a foul with 20 minutes to go.

In Tsumeb, Mighty Gunners beat Tigers 2-1 through goals by Rakotoka Munoko and Pineas Jakob, while Johannes Jackson replied for Tigers.

Civics, meanwhile beat Khuse FC 3-0 after a brace by Dynamo Fredericks and another goal by Ngunzu Salazar.

Khuse's team manager, Jurgen Nambinga, however, said they were robbed.

"We only received our preparation money after 17h00 on Wednesday, so I couldn't get the team together to prepare for the match. Then in the match we had a player unfairly sent off midway through the second half. He was pushed and fell and in the process touched the ball so the referee gave him a second yellow card and sent him off. It was not even a goal threatening situation, but the referee gave Civics a free kick from which they scored," he said.

"That was never a free kick, and I can't help but think that the referee was paid. How is our football going to improve if we don't appoint professional people. I'm really fed up and I'm done with football," he added.