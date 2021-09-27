Zimbabwe: Parliament Grills Bubi RDC CEO Over U.S.$4,500 Missing Council Funds

BUBI Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive Patson Mlilo is in trouble after US$4 500 went missing from the local council's coffers.

Public Accounts Parliamentary Portfolio committee led by Zanu PF's Dexter Nduna last Friday accused Mlilo tried to shield the prosecution of 12 local council employees who failed to remit outstanding amounts after making cash purchases of goods and services.

The alleged fraud by the employees was exposed in the 2016 Auditor General's report.

However, parliamentary committee members grilled Mlilo over his failure to report the matter as a criminal case to the police after discovering the anomalies.

"Are you aware that you can be incarcerated for the offence? Why did you not report those employees to the police? You are an accomplice. There is a case to answer here," Nduna told Mlilo.

"Are you aware that you committed a serious offence that can lead you and your subordinates to a 140 year-jail term combined?"

In response, Mlilo claimed all the debt had been repaid by the implicated employees.

"Cash purchases were done by officers and we gave them Travel and Subsistence (allowances). We disciplined those who were doing criminal activities," Mlilo said.

However, Nduna argued Mlilo's actions were unlawful as he was criminalising the perpetrators and the matter should have been reported to the police.

"Are you the police? It has taken you five years to go less than a kilometre away to report a case after creating a data list for criminals," Nduna added.

Another committee member (Zanu PF) Jacob Nyakanhete also concurred with Nduna.

"These people are real criminals. They are being held with soft hands. There is an issue of conniving. The CEO is categorising the offender as a staff debtor.

"These criminals have disadvantaged the council. The real code of conduct should have been taken. These employees should have been arrested and taken to court," Nyakanhete said.

Mlilo agreed with the committee said the offenders did not qualify as staff debtors.

Nduna warned the CEO, "We cannot operate Councils like tuck-shops. You were on auto-pilot."

Mlilo is facing criminal abuse of office charges.