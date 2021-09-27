Zimbabwe: Rights Group Urges Govt to Protect Local Companies in Chinese Deals

Mutare — A natural resources governance think-tank, has raised concern over how China's approach of investing in Africa allows the Asian giant to secure business for its quasi-lending institutions and stifle business opportunities for local companies.

However, the Africa Institute for Environmental Law (AIEL) has urged African governments when dealing with China to protect their own corporations and find ways in which African start-ups can benefit on knowledge transfers from Chinese tech companies.

This emerged during a Political Economy Dialogue on Natural Resources Governance (PEDNARG) discussion hosted virtually by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) under the auspices of its research arm AIEL.

The PEDNARG discussion series ran under the theme dubbed: 'What is really in it for Africa? The impact and Implications of Chinese Investments in Africa'.

The series is aimed at promoting dialogue on how Zimbabwe's government and civil society organisations can hold irresponsible investors accountable after many reports of human rights violations by Chinese Investors in Africa's mining and energy sectors.

AIEL's coordinator Farai Mutondoro said there is an ideological shift on the Chinese developmental model which is more centered on resources for infrastructural deals as opposed to royalties and taxes.

"For instance, if an African government offers mining rights to China, in return China will develop a bridge, a railway station, and so on. There is that shift between African countries and China," he said.

"China is quite eager to find market, resources, labour and to take advantage of Africa as a strategic partner."

Mutondoro pointed out what he termed; "Golden Triangle " referring to a well-coordinated relationship with the Chinese government, companies, and quasi-commercial institutions which are suppressing business opportunities for African companies.

"Chinese corporates operate in Africa with the support of quasi-lending institutions that evolved as a result of the People's Bank of China which was very liquid.

"Unlike Western institutions, Chinese corporates are gaining more ground in Africa because they access loans at a very low credit from their supporting financial institutions.

"The Chinese state encourages its corporates to invest outside mainland China in order to attract some lucrative lending support. This has enabled Chinese corporates to have a huge portfolio of investments all over Africa's economic landscape," said Mutondoro.

He warned China was investing more in Africa's financial sector despite that this trend was overshadowed by huge research literature pinpointing on Chinese investments in the mining and energy sectors.

"If you take a closer look, the 2013 white paper clearly states that China needs to invest in sectors that have zero-emission level, little consumption of energy, and zero pollution level. It underlines the financial sector as one preferred area for China to invest.

"An analysis of commitment by China into the 2018 Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FoCAC) shows that it is channeling resources to initiatives that pursue the goal of China Africa Development Fund.

"It pledged US$10 billion to allow Chinese corporates to come and invest in Africa. Right now they are incentivising Chinese companies to make use of the $10 billion to invest in Africa," he said.

Mutondoro noted China is taking advantage of the loans it offers to African governments to ensure that Chinese corporates and financial institutions remain in business.

"For instance, if an African government seeks to invest in 5G infrastructure, as part of the condition to access a loan from China they must consume Huawei technological services and products.

"Available data shows that globally, 99 000 loans which were backed by the Chinese government were meant for Huawei to provide its services and products.

"Chinese corporates are not accessing money from African banks but they are working with quasi lending institutions from China. Chinese companies are taking advantage of the contracts that are driven by their state in Africa," said the AIEL coordinator.

He noted that when African governments negotiate deals with China it is imperative to protect the interests of African corporations.

"The net impact of China's integrated model for investing in Africa makes it hard for African corporates to find business.

"Strategically from a policy perspective, Africa must protect its local businesses so that they benefit on knowledge transfers from Chinese tech companies like Huawei and so on.

"Chinese lending institutions have been securing shares and stakes in some of the big banks in Africa. This makes it easier for Chinese investors and corporates to send money back home in China."

In 2007, the Industrial Commercial bank of China acquired a 20% stake amounting to about US$5,5 billion in South Africa's Standard Bank which is Africa's largest lender servicing around 18 sub-Saharan African countries including Zimbabwe.

Since 2000, China has committed large sums of financial resources to the Forum on China Africa Cooperation.

ZELA director Mutuso Dhliwayo said Africa's challenges in terms of good governance, democracy, and sustainable development are linked to natural resources governance.

" By addressing these challenges, Africa will be able to address some of the problems it is facing. Chinese investments are part of those conversations, for instance to what extent are they contributing towards or undermining good governance, democracy, and sustainable development," he said.

"Our greatest challenge is that whilst we are very knowledgeable and articulate about the impacts of Western investments in Africa, we lack knowledge on how to hold Chinese irresponsible investors whenever they violate human rights. We can not shy away from Chinese investments because they are actually increasing as a result of the Built and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Therefore, it is imperative that we find ways of dealing with them for the benefit of our African continent."