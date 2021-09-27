Zimbabwe: Zim's 84 Percent Public Resources Not Shared Equally - Report

AT LEAST 84% of Zimbabweans believe public resources are not equitably shared amid concerns the debt details were also shrouded in secrecy, a recent Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt Development (ZIMCODD) report has established.

According to the document titled; "Public Resources Management Situational Report" the distribution of public resources at the community level remained exclusive and not designed to address poverty and the deeply entrenched socio-economic inequalities.

"In the 56 districts covered by this situational report, most respondents 84% reported that benefits from public resources are not shared equally and equitably. 14% reported that public resource benefits are to a lesser extent distributed equally and equitably while only 2% acknowledged equal and equitable distribution of benefits from public resources," the study found.

The report established 66% of the respondents are not consulted while 26% are sometimes consulted, and only 8% are consulted when public resource management decisions are made.

Access to information on public resources was also poorly rated on all variables across the 56 districts.

The variables assessed include citizen's access to information in one central source at the community level and 74% of the respondents rated it poor, access to clearly displayed printed community information - 76%, free access to computers and the internet in public places - 86%.

Community information delivered in person to people who have difficulties leaving their home was at 84%, community information that is available in a number of different languages - 70%, and information on natural and public resources such as minerals and wildlife - 75%.

"This shows that citizen access to public resources information is generally poor in all districts. The report established that in 85% of districts local authorities never willingly share information, sometimes share in 12% of cases, and frequently share in 3% of the districts.

"This shows citizens' access to information on how local authorities are raising, allocating, and spending public resources remains a privilege for a few," the report said.

The report recommended that public administration reform was necessary to address fundamental challenges like corruption, misuse of public resources, and dishonesty.

The report added ethos of integrity in the public service provision at the local authority level must be safeguarded.