Zimbabwe: Govt Sinks $20b for Devolution in 2021 - Minister

Local authorities are this year going to spend $19,8 billion in devolution funds developing different projects in their localities, Local Government Minister July Moyo has said.

He made the assurance while speaking at the Zanu PF roll-out programme of the revised indigenisation economic empowerment policy in Kwekwe last week.

The programme was held in partnership with the Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) and Moyo emphasised the government took devolution issues, seriously.

"Through devolution, we are no longer looking up to Harare to grow this economy. We have to look into the provinces, we have to look into all of the 92 local authorities," he said.

"For instance, all of the 92 local authorities across the country are going to spend $19,8 billion in their localities. That's the only way we can grow the economy."

Moyo said the devolution exercise's aim was to empower local communities.

"That's why the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has been saying no one should be left behind. No village will be left behind, no district will be left behind and no province will be left behind."

Meanwhile, Moyo said the country's economy was not grown by the government but by private businesses.

"The economy is not grown by government. The economy is grown by businesses these are the people who grow our economy.

"To grow our economy permanently and sustainably, we have to be organised. If the business is not organised, it will not grow an economy. Progressive businesses will make sure that the policies the government makes are benefiting them," Moyo said.

The minister also challenged businesses to put pressure on the government for it to craft business-friendly policies.

"Give us pressure and we will grow the economy, and we will make the right policies," the Minister said.