Zimbabwe: Minister to Hand Over Radio Equipment

In line with the Second Republic's thrust to take everyone aboard as Vision 2030 beckons, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa will today hand over broadcasting equipment donated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), to one of the 14 licensed community radio stations in Chimanimani.

Another radio station in Chipinge is expected to take delivery of equipment soon, as the ministry moves to afford communities in the Cyclone Idai-ravaged landscape a chance to articulate their voices, and reflect on their losses with the view to find closure and move forward.

Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza yesterday said the ministry was happy to be contributing positively to the dissemination of information to communities in their own languages.

"As the Ministry of Information, we are excited that we are fulfilling what the Zimbabwean people have always been clamouring for: opening up of the airwaves.

"The idea behind digitisation and media reforms initiated by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, which has seen 14 community radio stations being licensed through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, is that no one should be left behind," said Deputy Minister Paradza.

The deputy minister underscored the importance of language in ferrying a people's culture, for culture is the backbone of societal aspirations. Loss of language equates to loss of culture, and ultimately loss of confidence.

Colonial governments in Rhodesia trivialised all that the black majority should be cherishing through subtle colonial education systems that downplayed local cultures.

"Through their own languages, citizens will be able to catch up with the national agenda within their own communities and provinces."