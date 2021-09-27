Nigeria: 'UK Working Towards Recognising Nigeria's Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate'

27 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The British High Commission, Abuja, yesterday announced that the United Kingdom (UK) is collaborating with the Nigeria National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) towards "recognising Nigeria vaccines certificate."

It revealed this in a statement it issued on the new travel rules that takes effect from October 4.

"Following pilot with the US and the European Union, the UK is working to recognise certificates from other countries as part of a phased review of many COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued across the world.

"This include recognising Nigeria vaccines certificate and in the spirit of our long term partnership with we are working with NPHCDA) to ensure that this happens as soon as possible" the statement said.

It said with effect from October 4, 2021, all Nigerian travellers to the UK from the majority of countries that are on the amber list, including Nigeria would be required to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test three days before travelling before they would be eligible for admission into the UK.

The statement also noted that from the aforementioned date, the rules for international travel to the UK would change from the red, amber, green light system to a single red list of countries and simplified travel measures form arrivals from the rest of the world.

It stated that all passengers who had been in a country on the red list in the 10 days before travelling would only be allowed to enter the auk if they are British or Irish national or they have residence rights in the UK.

It added the affected travellers must quarantine in a managed hotel and would be required to take two COVID-19 tests.

The British High Commission stated that Nigerian travellers would have to book, take and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests to be taken after arrival at any UK border and complete a passenger locator form any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

After they arrive, Nigerian travellers are also expected to quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days and take a Covid-19 test on or before day two and or after day eight.

It stated that the approach would be kept under regular review while further changes are likely as part of a phrased opening up of international travel for vaccinated travellers, adding the UK was committed to opening-up international travel as it was using its COVID-19 certification process to enable all those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely.

"We understand that there has been some frustration that the new UK travel rules will continue to require people travelling to the UK from Nigeria to quarantine despite having received two doses of recognised COVID-19 Vaccines in Nigeria," the statement said.

