Nigeria's Collective Vision Remains Undefeated At 61 - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said though the country currently faced security, economic, religious, and ethnic challenges, the collective vision of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria remained undefeated, 61 years after independence. Osinbajo stated this at the 61st Independence Anniversary Inter-denominational Church Service, and 45th anniversary service of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

The vice president spoke ahead of the country's independence anniversary on Friday, October 1. But his position was strongly countered by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who declared yesterday that Nigeria, especially, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, had nothing to celebrate at 61.

But the governors of Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, and Imo states were positive about the country's journey so far, and they felt hopeful and optimistic about the future. They called for prayers for Nigeria and urged the citizens to continue to play their part in the unity and development of the country.

The theme of the anniversary service was, "Together, Come Let Us build," and it was attended by several dignitaries, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Assembly members, as well as members of the judiciary and the Federal Executive Council.

There were also eminent religious leaders, including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle.

Osinbajo, in a speech titled, "The Vision Undefeated", stated at the anniversary service, "We have since become the most educated and most entrepreneurial nation in Africa. Ten of our 36 states have larger economies than at least 15 African countries. From our ranks, we have the most accomplished men and women in the arts, the sciences, in sports, in technology and commerce.

"Our current trials cannot draw the curtains on our story, because the vision is for an appointed time and because this country is greater than the sum of its parts and the sum of its mistakes; and because the God we serve is greater than the sum of our collective hopes and imagination, our nation will surmount our current travails and emerge in victory."

The vice president recalled, "Sixty-one years ago, our founding fathers laid out a vision, that the many nations and ethnicities, North and South of the Niger, 300 languages or more, differing tribes, and religions, would by the grace of God become one nation.

"That their diverse strengths and gifts would coalesce into a formidable economic and regional force. And that these united nations may become the largest aggregation of black people on earth. A beacon of hope to all peoples of African descent, long bruised by the afflictions of slavery and colonial exploitation. Nigeria will be the reaffirmation of their dignity and a tonic to their spirits.

"The Lord blessed the vision and prospered the land with richness in oil, in gas, in minerals of every hue. In fruit trees, in palm trees, in crops of every kind, in savannahs and forests, arable land, seas, rivers, and the riches embedded in them. That vision of our forebears inheres in the words of our National Motto: Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.

"Through the years, we worked that vision, through thick and thin. From subjection to colonial monarchy, to a sovereign republic, to civil rule to military rule. We fought a bitter war amongst brothers that cost millions of lives, and though we still wear the deep scars of those wounds, the Lord preserved the Republic."

Osinbajo said, "But today, yet again, our path has been dogged by conflict, religious and ethnic, economic challenges, insurgencies and banditry, much darkness, many valleys, and many thorns. And so many ask, 'can the vision of the nation united, the nation peaceful, the nation righteous and the nation prosperous, yet, abide?"

He believed, "Our current trials cannot draw the curtains on our story, because the vision is for an appointed time," quoting Habakkuk 2:3, which says, "For indeed the vision is yet for an appointed time; though it tarries. But at the end, it will speak, and it will not lie. We will wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry."

Wike: Nigeria Has Nothing to Celebrate at 61

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, however, said there was hardly anything for Nigerians to celebrate as the country looked forward to its 61th Independence anniversary on October 1. Wike regretted that 61 years after independence, Nigeria was still struggling with leadership challenge.

The governor spoke yesterday during an interdenominational church service at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, organised to commemorate the country's independence anniversary.

He said because of leadership failure, Nigeria was at a point in its history where it needed God more than ever before.

"This is the time that Nigeria needs God more," Wike stated. He added, "The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say God, we need you, because man's leadership has failed this country."

The governor stated that, perhaps, the only thing Nigerians could celebrate was the existence of the name Nigeria.

He said, "At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity; a country that cannot put themselves together. Everybody has responsibility, so, ask yourself the question, have I done my own part?"

Wike lamented that at 61 Nigeria was far from being a country that could compete favourably with prosperous countries of the world, despite its abundant resources. He criticised the federal legislature for, allegedly, approving almost anything from the president, notwithstanding the consequences.

He also alleged that the country's judiciary had succumbed to intimidation, saying judges have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear.

The governor said, "We cannot do the right things. Other countries are talking about how their elections will be transparent; we are talking about how we will rig the election in 2023.

"Simple thing, transmit election results electronically to show transparency, that really the person you are declaring as winner of the election actually won, but we are afraid.

"Where is the legislature? A legislature that cannot think, a legislature, anything they bring is right, a legislature that cannot say that Nigeria has nothing to regret from conducting free and fair election.

"A legislature that you will close your eyes, anything they bring, about borrowing, you say borrow. A legislature that cannot say that this money we are borrowing, where is it, where are you applying it? You have no confidence to ask questions.

"The courts have been intimidated. The judges have abandoned their responsibilities out of fear. You are seeing something that is wrong, but because you will be summoned in the night, you abandoned your responsibility."

Wike blamed the citizenry for refusing to do the right things, and allowing the wrong things to be perpetrated in all facets of society. He bemoaned a situation where ascendancy to leadership was no longer by merit but by ethnic affinity and religious consideration, even when such persons did not have the capacity to function in office.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, stated that only foolish people despise God and attribute their success in life to their personal efforts and ingenuity. Ihunwo said such people abounded in Nigeria, stressing that they have the heart of corruption, treat humanity with disdain, and delight in doing abominable things and diverting public funds for personal use.

The bishop said it was baffling that despite having leaders all over the country, there was unabated spree of killings, and a thriving kidnapping business, with some officers of the country's military killed without drastic measures taken to return Nigeria to the path of sanity.

He charged the Church to rise and speak courageously against the wickedness in the land. Ihunwo declared the judgement of God upon the sponsors of killings and kidnapping.

Nigeria at 61: Nation's Progress Depends on Everyone's Support, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday charged Nigerians to work towards the prosperity of the country, saying Nigeria can only be on the path of progress if the citizens support fairness, equity, and justice. Sanwo-Olu gave the advice on Sunday at the 61st national Independence Day Celebration service held at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

The service was attended by the wife of the governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde; members of the State Executive Council; as well as religious leaders in the state.

The theme of the service was, "Righteousness Exalts a Nation."

Sanwo-Olu said, "We know Nigeria is going through a lot. We know that our country is going through turbulent times in our polity, management of affairs, security challenges, pandemic, unemployment, inequality, inflation and issues that are ravaging the entire world and also affecting us. But in all of these, God remains God and He will continue to stay and abide with us.

"We all need to come together. Like the Preacher said, 'Righteousness exalts a nation' is all about doing the right thing, not only once, but doing well all the time. It is not about Mr. Governor, it is not about the commissioner; it is about all of us. It is about ensuring that we have good conduct and continually display fairness, equity and justice as people and as a nation.

"We need to admonish and encourage ourselves that as we celebrate our 61st anniversary as a nation, it is time for each and every one of us to play our parts. We are all in it together. When Nigeria prospers, we will also prosper. We need the prosperity of Nigeria; we need the prosperity of Lagos for each and every one of us to prosper. This is our nation and if the land prospers, we, the people, will prosper."

The governor stressed his administration's commitment to delivering on his campaign promises, saying Lagos would do more if the state is allowed to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT).

He stated, "We should ensure there is equity and fairness and that is why we talk about issues around VAT. We know and we believe that if Lagos gets more, we would do more. If Lagos can get a lot more, we will a do a lot more, because that is what we deserve; that is what is expected, that is what is required and that is what we are committed to.

"Year in, year out, your government implements over 90 per cent of the budget. What it means is that if we have the capacity to get more, we will be able to give more to the citizens.

"I want to assure you that this government, your government, will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we don't shy away from our primary objective and responsibility, which is the security of life and property.

"As governor, I will do everything with every strength that I have to ensure that we set this state on a path of prosperity, because I want each and every Lagosian to prosper. I will ensure that we create a Lagos that will work for the people of the state so that our tomorrow can be better than today."

Bishop of Lagos Mainland Diocese, Rt. Revd. Akinpelu Johnson, speaking at the service, urged Nigerians to allow righteousness to reign in the country. Johnson called for a new constitution that would guarantee equity and justice for all the citizens of Nigeria.

He commended Sanwo-Olu for his performance in office within two years, especially, in the area of infrastructure.

Keep Praying for Nigeria, Makinde Urges Nigerians

Oyo State Governor 'Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, charged residents of the state and Nigerians, in general, to keep praying for Oyo State and the country in order to address their current challenges. Makinde stated this during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate Nigeria's 61st independence anniversary, held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan.

The governor added that despite the myriad challenges facing the country, all hope was not lost.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, represented the governor at the event.

The statement quoted Makinde as saying residents of the state should continue to support and pray for his government to succeed in its determination to uplift the state.

The governor stated, "We thank God for the grace to see the 61st year of Nigeria. Many of us were here last year and, by the grace of God, we are here today. There is a lot we need to thank God for. He has been merciful unto us and we have received many blessings and grace.

"We know there are still a lot of things to be done as a country. So, I think as people of God, we should continue to pray for Nigeria, that our good Lord, who has started good works with us, will be faithful to complete them for us.

"A year ago, we were talking about security here. It was tense in our city and land. I want to thank all of us because we have put hands together to get the security situation much calmer. So, thank you very much for what you are doing to make the security situation much better. But, always, if you see something, say something and do something about it.

"The government is no magician and cannot be everywhere. So, anywhere you see something that should not be, please, raise the word. We also thank God for our children, who have started school. We thank God for the free education policy of this administration.

"Please, continue to pray for us so that we will be able to complete the good works we have started."

In his sermon, the Provost of the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, Very Revd. Adewale Adebiyi, urged leaders in the country to rule with absolute fear of God. Adebiyi maintained that Nigerian leaders should continue to live and lead in accordance with "God's injunctions", even as he admonished them to uphold justice and fairness on all issues.

"Nigerians need the support of their leaders now more than ever before, as they are facing a myriad of problems," he said.

Don't De-market Nigeria, Lalong Admonishes Nigerians

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong cautioned Nigerians not to allow the current challenges facing the country push them to de-marketing Nigeria or even advocating its disintegration. Lalong said the consequences of such negative tendencies were uncertain and unimaginable.

The governor spoke at an inter-denominational church service to mark the 61st Independence anniversary at the Government House Chapel, Rayfield, Jos. He said Nigeria remained a great nation that would surmount its challenges and realise its potential for greatness.

Lalong stated, "While some may use the current travails that the nation is witnessing to cast a shadow of hopelessness and despondency, we should never allow the trials of today overshadow the many successes that our nation has witnessed in the past and the many good things that have continued to happen up till date. Many prophets of doom had prophesied that we shall not live to witness this year and some people representing both internal and external interests have also worked fruitlessly to fulfil this prophesy."

Lalong said he was sure that at the end of the day, Nigeria would emerge strong and prosperous, exceeding all expectations and putting behind all disappointments. He said all that was needed was for Nigerians to work together in unity, tolerance, sincerity, loyalty and patriotism to ensure that the nation lived up to its God-given potential.

According to him, "For far too long, we have focused on our differences and weaknesses, and trivialised our strengths and prospects. We seem to dissipate so much energy on defining people based on their religion, tribe, ethnicity and even political orientation, completely neglecting their capacities, gifts, talents and willingness to serve humanity. We have been blinded by such myopic considerations that we fail to see that God has a plan for creating us with diversity and yet making us dependent on one another."

The governor maintained that there was no great nation that refused to embrace diversity, tolerance, excellence, good work ethics, and a national philosophy based on honesty, reward for hard work and punishment for deviance.

Lalong insisted that Nigerians could not embrace corruption, despise hard work, shun the rule of law, champion nepotism and bigotry, act selfishly, oppress one another, particularly the vulnerable, and yet expect to build a great nation.

Great nations, he maintained, have entrenched good governance, rule of law, tolerance, patriotism, social welfare, respect for human rights, and zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline. Lalong said Nigeria had no option than to follow such example if it must make headway.

He urged Nigerians to pray for God's mercy on Plateau State and the nation, as the Bible directed citizens to not only pray for their leaders, but also for the cities where they dwelled.

Uzodimma: Let's Maximise Our Unity

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, congratulated Nigerians on the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country and urged them to maximise the things that united them for a greater nation.

Uzodimma spoke on Sunday while addressing the congregation at a special church service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, ahead of Nigeria's Independence Day Celebration on Friday.

The governor reiterated his belief in the unity of Nigeria and called on all citizens, particularly, Imo State residents, to "eschew bitterness, rancour, sentiments and emotions, drop all the differences in us and maximise those things that unite us for a greater Nigeria."

He called on the leadership of the country at all levels to "think of a greater Nigeria by tackling governance in the best way that will benefit our people."

The governor, who has just returned from a week-long official visit to Abuja to follow up on approvals arising from President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Imo State recently, told the congregation that the trip yielded a lot of benefits to the state.

Some of the benefits from the president's visit, the governor stated, included the approval for the installation and conversion of Otamiri River to a Dam capable of powering a 10-megawatt power plant, when completed. He said it was fallout of the balloon-driven technology underground tunnel, which the president commissioned.

The governor announced that another gain from his follow-up visit to Abuja was the proposed visit by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo to the state on October 15 to administer the N12 billion empowerment programme to the private sector, traders, artisans and vulnerable groups, as approved by the president for Imo citizens.

Uzodimma hinted that the federal government had included Imo State as a beneficiary of the special Agric Processing Zone Project for Livestock. He said of the seven states where the federal government was billed to spend $850 million, Imo was number two and would get a whooping $120million.

He also said the federal government had secured $1.4billion facility from the World Bank for urban and rural water development and Imo was one of the states approved from the six geopolitical zones to benefit from the programme.

Uzodimma also explained the position of the state on some oil wells that were ceded to Rivers State for about 20 years. He said though the boundary adjustment committee, through boundary demarcation, had given back the oil wells to Imo, the Rivers State Government had taken the matter to the Supreme Court.

He said he was confident, "Imo State will eventually get justice at the Supreme Court and get back what belongs to her."

On the challenges the state had when he came into office, which included its inability to borrow from banks, treasury bills and other financial institutions, the governor stated, "The Debt Management Office has passionately considered Imo State and moved her from 16 per cent borrowing threshold to 40 per cent borrowing capacity, which allows her to discuss with the financial institutions on the way forward."