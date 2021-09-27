Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Plans One Stop Centre to Attract Investors

Dar es Salaam region is planning to establish a One Stop Centre, as part of the implementation of the government's efforts to improve investment and business climate.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla, made the statement over the weekend, instructing the regulatory authorities in the region to work as a team in serving investors.

He said the one stop centre to be established will help to reduce bureaucracy and speed up service delivery to investors, to stimulate development activities in the region.

"My office is always ready to assist investors and we shall continue doing the same for the sake of improving the business and investment sector," said Mr Makalla as he was addressing members of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI).

According to him, since the government is providing a conducive business and investment climate, then it was crucial for the authorities in the Dar es Salaam region to stay organized for the sake of ensuring smooth operation of the private sector.

Cognizant of the role of investors in the country, Mr Makalla said the government will continue to make efforts to facilitate and support the establishment of more factories and other investments for the greater interest of the country and the private sector.

"Regulatory authorities should be more polite and embark on a good approach when serving investors, assuring of the government's continued efforts to protect investments," he noted.

In another development, the RC instructed the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Authority (Tarura) in Dar es Salaam to ensure all factories in the region are connected with tarmac roads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This will guarantee the smooth movement of goods and raw materials from and to the factories," he said.

On his part, the CTI Executive Director Leodgar Tenga called on the government to fast track implementation of the recommendations in Blue Print on Regulatory and Licensing Reform' in a bid to stimulate industrialisation strategy.

He also mentioned some challenges that the Dar es Salaam based industrialists are facing, calling for the government's intervention into the matter.

Some of the mentioned challenges include unfavourable charges poised by authorities in the region saying they are affecting their businesses.

According to him, there is a concern about high parking fees, currently; a vehicle carrying a cargo of 2 to 3.5 tonnes is required to pay between 20,000/- per day and 150,000 per month.

"For the vehicles exceeding 4 tonnes have to pay up to 100,000/- per day as parking fee, this is a very high amount for us," he said.

Earlier, the CTI Vice Chairman Hussein Sufian assured that the confederation will continue working by adhering to all rules and regulations.

"We are assuring for a continued commitment to continue working together with the government for the interest of the investment and the nation at large," he said.