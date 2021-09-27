Nigeria: Naira Crash - Come Clean On Your Activities in CBN, PDP Replies APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) for justifying the retention of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, said such stand was an admission that it deliberately sabotaged the economy and made life very difficult for Nigerians.

The PDP alleged that by the comments of the APC National Secretary, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, the APC "deliberately kept a CBN governor that supposedly supervised" the "sharing and looting" of monies in office to enable APC leaders to pillage the CBN.

The party called on the APC and the Buhari Presidency to come clean on their activities in the CBN that had "brought the value of naira to her knees and stop the horrible resort by the APC to blackmail those demanding for transparency and accountability in the nation's fiscal sector.