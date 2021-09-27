Nigeria: It's Regrettable Nigeria Grapples With Leadership Failure 61 Years After - Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says it is regrettable that 61 years after independence, Nigeria is still grappling with leadership challenge.

The governor said this Sunday at the Interdenominational Church Service organised in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria held at the St. Paul's Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.

The governor Nigeria is at a point in its history that it needed "God more than ever" because of leadership failure.

He said there is hardly anything for Nigerians to celebrate as the country marks 61st Independence anniversary because its leadership continued to entrench hatred, mediocrity, promote ethnicity and religion.

Governor Wike also blamed the woes the country suffered on all Nigerians who refused to do the right things and allowed the wrong things to be perpetrated in all facets of the society.

He noted how ascendancy to leadership is no longer by merit but by ethnic affinity and religious consideration even when such person does not have the capacity required to function in such office.