Malawi: Monkey Bay Woman Nabbed for Possessing Chamba

27 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

A 40-year old woman, Msudzo Chizumba, is behind bars at Monkey-Bay Police Station for being found in possession of cannabis sativa, locally known as chamba.

Monkey Bay Police spokesperson Alice Sichali said the suspect was arrested by a team of police officers who were manning Mtakataka Turn-off Roadblock on Friday.

"It was yesterday when the suspect boarded unregistered Toyota Sienta which was coming from Golomoti direction to Mtakataka roadblock." Said sichali.

"The car looked suspicious and after a search, the officers found the suspect with two bags of chamba," she added.

She said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charge of found in possession of cannabis sativa without permit which is contrary to Regulation 4 (a) as read with Section19(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

Chizumba hails from Mbawa Village in Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe District.

