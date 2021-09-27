Namibia: Elcin Family Bids Ngodji Farewell

27 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The late bishop-elect of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN)'s eastern diocese Martin Ngodji was laid to rest at Okongo in the Ohangwena region on Saturday.

Glowing tributes preceded his burial service, with speaker after speaker eulogising him as a humble and caring man. The 61-year-old Ngodji died in a northern hospital from Covid-19 complications. He was due to be installed on 14 November as the new ELCIN bishop for the eastern diocese following his election at a synod in August.

In a message of condolences by government delivered by Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya, Ngodji was described as a hard worker whose interpersonal relations won him respect and admiration among the rank and file of the ELCIN community. "At this difficult time, as fellow lutherans and Christians, we extend heartfelt condolences to the widow Saima Ngodji, the children, the entire family, the presiding bishop of ELCIN Dr Shekutaamba VV Nambala and the entire ELCIN membership," Ndevashiya said. ELCIN secretary Alpo Enkono described Ngodji as a peaceful, courteous and optimistic man. Ngodji's children described their father as responsible, who also loved supporting those in need.

"Our father has inspired us so much. He always motivated us to study hard and never give up on schoolwork. We thank our father for everything he has done for us," they said.

The widow, Saima, said her husband was a true Christian who raised their children into Christianity. She added that her husband was an honest and trustworthy man.

Ngodji was ordained as a pastor on 8 June 1986 at Omundaungilo. His education qualifications include a master's degree and PhD. - fhamalwa@nepc.com.na

