Zimbabwe, China Bond Unbreakable - VP

The strong relationship between Zimbabwe and China will not be affected by false allegations by detractors, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said China had come to the rescue of Zimbabwe when it was about to collapse due to illegal sanctions and the relationship between the two nations had resulted in the improvement of the livelihoods.

VP Chiwenga said this yesterday at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after receiving a donation of 500 000 Sinopharm vaccines from China.

The donation was handed over by Chinese Ambassador Mr Guo Shaochun.

In his acceptance speech VP Chiwenga applauded China for the continued support in different aspects of the economy.

"Apart from the generous support in the health sector, we are indebted to the people of China for the support towards infrastructural development in all sectors of Zimbabwe's economy.

"Notable examples include 300MW Kariba Hydro power expansion programme, construction of the 600 MW Hwange 7 and 8 units thermal power station, the construction of New Parliament and upgrading of Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Victoria Falls International airports dam construction and sinking of boreholes in drought-prone areas. These programmes have buttressed the broadening and deepening of the strategic cooperation between the two sisterly countries towards improving the quality of life of our people," he said.

VP Chiwenga expressed concern over some sectors talking about the Zimbabwe-China relations.

"We get so many uninvited voices talking about the friendship between Zimbabwe and China, trying to destroy what has been achieved through the help from the Peoples' Republic of China.

"That misinformation no matter how they will scream or shout, it is not going to destroy that comprehensive strategic partnership between the two people.

"That friendship will continue to grow day-by-day, month-by-month, year-by-year, decade-upon-decade and centuries-upon-centuries to come and nothing is going to disturb or destroy that friendship between our two countries.

"Zimbabwe under His Excellency President Mnangagwa has pronounced and announced that Zimbabwe is open for business," he said.

He added that Zimbabwe was open for business to all countries and there was no discrimination.

"When people want come and do business in Zimbabwe, they should respect us as Zimbabweans that we know what we are doing and we know the legacy we want to leave for the future generations to come," he said.

VP Chiwenga commended President Mnangagwa for his commitment in fighting Covid-19 and the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe and his staff for facilitating donations and commended frontliners for their unwavering support and dedication to duty and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for timeously purchasing vaccines.

"It is due to such commitments that Zimbabwe is ranked the 7th on the African continent of administration of Covid-19 vaccines," he said.

He said Government will now prioritise the metropolitan cities of Harare and Bulawayo on its vaccination programme.

Ambassador Guo said China was a genuine friend and true brother "while some politicians are watching from the side-lines with their arms folded, paying lip service, and maintaining their illegal, unilateral sanctions at such a life and death moment.

"Lately in Zimbabwe, some elements are once again hatching a smear campaign against Chinese investments in Zimbabwe. I would like to reiterate that China's assistance to and cooperation with Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole is the most transparent.

"There are no political strings or economic process tags attached. It is never offered to Zimbabwe in exchange for natural resources or with natural resources as collateral," he said

He said those falsely accusing Chinese investors of plundering resources are only pawns ad surrogates of foreign forces.

"They cannot share the time-tested friendship between China and Zimbabwe. China will continue to stand firmly with Zimbabwe to protect life, promote development, defend sovereignty and take our comprehensive strategic partnership of co-operation to greater heights," he said.

He said China had been assisting Africa countries and had to date provided more than 1,25 billion doses of vaccines to cover 100 countries and international organisations.

"He commended Zimbabwe for making great strides in suppressing the third wave of infection and restring normalcy to the economy and daily life," he said.