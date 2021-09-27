Namibia: Man Killed Trying to Protect Girlfriend

Walvis Bay — A 35-year-old Swakopmund man was on Saturday morning fatally stabbed as he tried to protect his girlfriend during an attack by her ex-lover.

The tragic incident took place at the DRC settlement while the couple was sleeping. Police on Saturday told journalists the suspect allegedly stabbed the couple more than 20 times with a knife during the gruesome attack.

According to Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the 26-year-old suspect allegedly broke into the rented shack where his ex-girlfriend Mclean Gawanas (25) was sleeping with the deceased Kamati Sylvanus Kamati at around 04h00 before starting to attack Gawanas.

"Kamati intervened and tried to stop the suspect from stabbing Gawanas, however, the suspect turned on him and stabbed him more than 10 times. As a result, Kamati died at the scene," Shapumba said.

He added the suspect fled shortly after the attack, while Gawanas managed to get out of the shack to look for assistance from the landlord.

"The lessor took Gawanas to the hospital and also reported the incident to the police. Gawanas is in a serious but stable condition in the Swakopmund state hospital," Shapumba said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.