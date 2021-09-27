Namibia: Amta Donates Big to Angolan Migrants

The Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA) at the weekend donated 5 000 heads of cabbage and 32 tonnes of maize meal to the Angolan migrants at Etunda.

The number of migrants camping at Etunda has increased to about 3 000.

Northern regional manager Jacob Hamutenya said the agency joined the government and other corporate companies who in the past provided food to the migrants.

"This donation is part of AMTA's social responsibility to give back to the needy," he added.

AMTA responded to the request of Omusati governor Erginus Endjala for the agency to assist the region with food to feed the growing number of migrants.

"It is unfortunate that the region can no longer render assistance on our own, but to request for assistance from good Samaritans. The food items have decreased drastically, and we are hereby requesting for your assistance to cater for these people," said Endjala in a letter to AMTA.

Since the first group arrived in Namibia in mid-February, the migrants have been fed by the government through the Office of the Prime Minister as well as various companies, agencies and individuals.

Endjala indicated in a previous interview that there were more than 1 500 children and over 86 expectant mothers at Etunda.