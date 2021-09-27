Nigeria: '21% of People Living With HIV in Nigeria Experience Stigma, Discrimination'

Twenty one percent of people within the ages of 18 to 44 living with HIV in Nigeria experience stigma and discrimination, a new report has revealed.

The report titled 'Nigeria People Living with HIV (PLHIV) Stigma Survey', was released yesterday by the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), with technical support from its implementing partners.

The National Coordinator of NEPWHAN, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, said the report assessed the stigmatization against HIV infected persons and based on a study of 1,240 persons living with HIV in the country.

It included the collection of qualitative and quantitative data, using structured questionnaires standardized globally.

According to the report, the North East and the North Central reported experiencing the greatest proportion of stigma and discrimination within the last 12 months.

The consultant of the stigma survey index, Nonso Onwudinjo, said the survey was conducted in the Federal Capital Territory and 16 states.

The states are: Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna, and Kano state.