Nigeria: '21% of People Living With HIV in Nigeria Experience Stigma, Discrimination'

27 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor, and, Seun Adeuyi

Twenty one percent of people within the ages of 18 to 44 living with HIV in Nigeria experience stigma and discrimination, a new report has revealed.

The report titled 'Nigeria People Living with HIV (PLHIV) Stigma Survey', was released yesterday by the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), with technical support from its implementing partners.

The National Coordinator of NEPWHAN, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, said the report assessed the stigmatization against HIV infected persons and based on a study of 1,240 persons living with HIV in the country.

It included the collection of qualitative and quantitative data, using structured questionnaires standardized globally.

According to the report, the North East and the North Central reported experiencing the greatest proportion of stigma and discrimination within the last 12 months.

The consultant of the stigma survey index, Nonso Onwudinjo, said the survey was conducted in the Federal Capital Territory and 16 states.

The states are: Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna, and Kano state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X