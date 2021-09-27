Nigeria: FAAN Explains Delay in Opening New Lagos Airport Terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained the delay with the opening of the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

It said contrary to the insinuation that the delay was due to the planned concession of the airport, it was as a result of the construction of the link road to the new terminal.

FAAN's General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in response to Daily Trust's enquiry, said the airport would be reopened this year as earlier promised by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

She said, "Delay is because of the link road. You know we demolished houses and offices on that our transit camp in order to create the link road and all of that.

"That is what is causing the delay. The terminal is completed. It has been fully furnished. So it is all this little work that is causing the delay in opening. You remember the Hon. Minister did promise to open it this year and I've been told it is still on course.

"It is because of those offices behind. Most of them have been brought down in order to create this opening."

Daily Trust reports that the new terminal, which is to process over 15m passengers annually, has beaten several deadlines fueling uncertainty over the completion date amidst plan to concession the airport alongside three others in Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The four airport terminals were constructed with a $500m Chinese Loan with $100m counterpart by the federal government. The new terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have been completed while those of Lagos and Kano are still being awaited.

Informed sources however said there has been fear and apprehension over the planned concession prompting the officials of the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor handling the project to leave the site but FAAN insists work is still ongoing.