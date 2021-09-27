Nigeria/Niger Borders Security Network Arrest Bandits' Informants - Chairman

The Communities alongside Nigeria/Niger Border in Illela Local Government Area Sokoto State and Konni town in the Niger Republic are working in synergy to forestall bandits and other criminals activities within their communities.

To this end, the communities arrested seven persons suspected to be Bandits informants and handed them over to the security agents.

The Chairman of Illela Local government area Engineer Aliyu Salihu stated this in Sokoto, adding that the decision became necessary in view of the increased cases of insurgents attacks and other wanton crimes activities criminals along with the two neighbouring communities.

He noted that the economy of the area is on the verge of collapse as a result of increased Bandits attacks and kidnapping for ransom.

He stated that Illela people were enjoying cordial working relationships with their neighbouring Niger Republic communities especially in monitoring and intelligent sharing of information aim at boosting and improve insecurity challenges in the area.

Shehu further said for time immemorial Illela and Konni communities share common goals among their people despite living in different republics.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts put on the ground by the security agents toward fighting banditry, rustling, kidnapping for ransom and other related crimes in the Illela border towns.

He explain that his council would not relent in its effort to work hand in hand and continued assisting security personnel in their quest to end bandits and other crimes in the area.

Further said the council has since embarked on recruiting vigilantes as voluntary security personnel as already screening has commenced in earnest by the traditional rulers in collaboration with security organisations in the area.

According to him, when recruited, the vigilante's members would be empowered to work diligently and maintain synergy with all sister security organisations in fighting crimes in the area.

