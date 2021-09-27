Uganda Look to New Dawn at Zone IV Juniors Tennis Show

27 September 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Tennis went into limbo when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The silence on lawn courts has been loud for almost two years across Africa.

Prior though, Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) appeared to have risen well from the ruins of a suspension by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) from international action due to arrears, among other technical issues.

Next month, UTA will look to rise again after announcing the rights to host the fifth regional ITF Africa Zone IV Junior tennis championship.

UTA will host five other countries at the U-12 tournament with hopes of qualifying for the continental meeting.

"We're glad to see the fruits of our aggressive grassroots programme," said UTA administrator Alvin Bagaya during the event launch at Uganda Olympic Committee gardens in Lugogo on Friday.

"Funding from the National Council of Sports makes it possible for us to have it here," he said. "Our goal is to be champions and qualify to represent Africa."

Uganda will field teams with Abdul Latif Ssenyondwa, Tony Blair Owecknimungu and Ambrose Byaruhangaa in the boys' category under the coach and captain John Oduke. The boys' team won silver at the 2020 edition.

Hilder Afoyorwoth, Stacy Namirembe and Latifah Kampi under coach Edward Odocken will hope to get better than their 2020 bronze.

Only the champions in the boys' class and the finalists in the girls' category will qualify to the Africa Junior Tennis Championships.

"As technical people, we are ready to handle them," said Oduka, who was flanked by Odocken. "We are going to have intense training."

The youngsters spent the weekend mingling at the four-age group Kinetic Junior Tennis Championship, a mandatory event by ITF, an initiative used to grade players who are not ranked.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X