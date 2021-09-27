Tanzania: Samia Relishes Investors Flow

Dodoma — EFFORTS to attract investors have paid off as in six months the country has received a big number of investors, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Sunday.

Tanzania has in the past six months registered 133 big investment projects worth 2.98 billion US dollars (about 7tri/-), compared to 105 projects valued at 510 million US dollars (about 1tri/) recorded in the corresponding period last year.

"Investors are now coming in big numbers, and in the six months we have a lot of them applying for opportunities to in various sectors, let us work hard and maintain solidarity for the nation's development" she insisted

The massive scale up is owed to major improvement undertaken by the government in creating a conducive investment environment.

When addressing the city residents at the Chinangali Park shortly after landing at the Dodoma airport from Dar es Salaam, the President Samia gave an example of an investor in fertilizer production whereas a major construction of the plant is going on in Dodoma.

Her address to residents was a day arriving in the country after attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in United States.

Ms Samia underscored the need for the public to work hard and maintain solidarity as the government fulfills its obligation to seek for financial resources to build a strong nation whose community enjoys all key social services.

She also reiterated the government's commitment to implementation of CCM's 2020-25 election manifesto, saying her government will implement all projects, including the construction of strategic projects in Dodoma such as the ring roads.

"The government is in doing well and it will implement all projects pledged in the election manifesto" she stressed.

President Samia also promised to end water woes in Dodoma capital city, saying the going currently implements Farkwa Dam project which will bring to an end water shortage in the designated Capital.

As she was heading to Chamwino State House, President Samia was given a special reception by her neighbours and she committed to address the challenges including lack of market, health facilities and classrooms.

The traditional leaders dressed her in a kaniki attire, handed her with a shield and spear as sign of a welcoming her.

On his part, Dodoma regional Commissioner, Mr Anthony Mtaka thanked the President for supporting the region to address a number of challenges by disbursing funds for implementation of water projects whereas the residents experience shortage.

He mentioned other projects which the government supported as construction of Msalato International airport which will be completed by 2025 and residents who gave their lands to pave the way for the projects have been compensated.

Others are rural electrification projects saying that out of 531 villages in the region, 461 have been connected to power and the remaining will be covered by 2025.