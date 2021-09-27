Uganda: Mutebi, Ssimbwa Audition What Upl Will Miss

That the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021/2022 season could commence mid-next-month without the telling input of Sam Ssimbwa and Mike Mutebi is inconceivable. Not only will their coaching styles, elegance and boldness be missed but also their craving for perfection.

At the All-Star game today at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium, the gaffers get a chance to exhibit their proven tactical nuance in what is the UPL's dress rehearsal.

Ssimbwa will be in charge of Team Hasule, which is laden with more attacking potential, thanks to the voting process conducted by league sponsors StarTimes. He will have to craft the best striking combo from Joseph Ssemujju, Eric Kambale, Martin Kiiza, Jude Semugabi and Yunus Sentamu.

Team Kirunda under Mutebi's tutelage, will bank on Ibrahim Orit, Sadat Anaku, Charles Lwanga and Samuel Ssekamate.

The midfield battle promises to be a thrilling one. Ssimbwa has a slightly defensive minded cast of Saidi Kyeyune, Mahad Kakoza, Siraje Sentamu and Steven Munguchi. Mutebi, an advocate of attacking football, will seek to make the best out of Bright Anukani, Shafik Kagimu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Hassan Ssenyonjo and Salim Abdallah.

Defence will be key since the departed legends being honoured - Paul Hasule and Jimmy Kirunda - were acclaimed defensive kingpins for Uganda Cranes and their clubs.

Ssimbwa will parade Brian Majwega, Murushid Juuko, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Paul Willa and Patrick Mbowa, while Mutebi has Gavin Kizito, Disan Galiwango, Herbert Achai, Derrick Ndahiro and Enock Walusimbi.

The inaugural All- Star game has Shs5m for the winning coach and Shs1m for each player in the winning team. The 'losing' coach gets Shs3m and his players Shs500,000.

Team Hasule

Coach Sam Simbwa

Joel Mutakubwa

Saidi Keni

Brian Majwega

Murushid Juuko

Ben Nyakoojo

Paul Willa

Patrick Mbowa

Saidi Kyeyune

Mahad Kakoza

Siraje Sentamu

Steven Munguchi

Joseph Ssemujju

Eric Kambale

Martin Kiiza

Jude Semugabi

Yunus Sentamu

Team Kirunda

Coach Mike Mutebi

Ali Mwirusi

Bashir Sekajja Gavin Kizito

Disan Galiwango

Herbert Achai

Derrick Ndahiro

Enock Walusimbi

Bright Anukani Shafik Kagimu

B. Byaruhanga

H. Ssenyonjo, Salim Abdallah

Ibrahim Orit

Sadat Anaku

Charles Lwanga

Sam Ssekamate