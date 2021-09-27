Tanzania: Samia Calls for Unity, Solidarity

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan returned in the country yesterday, calling for national unity and solidity for the country to effectively implement the pledges she issued at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit on Thursday.

She said, as the government remains committed to work closer with the international communities and maintain its multilateral cooperation, it is crucial for Tanzanians to continue supporting the country's efforts for national development.

President Samia issued the remarks yesterday at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)'s Terminal I in Dar es Salaam shortly after she arrived from New York in the United States of America.

"On behalf of Tanzanians, I have assured the United Nations (UN) and the rest of the world that we shall continue working together with the global community in promoting multilateral cooperation," she said.

In her speech to the UNGA, the Head of State also spoke of the effects of Covid-19 to the economy, calling for the developing countries to be assisted in addressing the socio-economic impact of the global pandemic.

She also called for ending vaccine inequity and timely issuance of finance for climate change and underscored the need for concerted efforts to revive the economy.

President Samia also seized the platform to ask for global efforts on facing climate change, calling for transparent modality for financial disbursement and emphasizing that developed countries should fulfill their commitment to contribute 100 billion US dollars annually by 2025 so as to facilitate the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

"I had meetings with different leaders including Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, President of the World Bank David Malpass and the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ms Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala," she said.

Other leaders she met include the President of European Union (EU) Charles Michel as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) Filippo Grand.

President Samia also held talks with her Comorian counterpart Azali Assouman and the Vice-President of the Republic of South Sudan, Rebecca Garang.

"Moreover, I met with US members of the business community who have shown interest to invest in Tanzania," she said.

Speaking shortly before inviting President Samia to the podium yesterday, Vice-President Dr Phillip Mpango also commended the Head of State for an outstanding performance she displayed during her tour to the US.

"I thank all Tanzanians for maintaining peace, unity and harmony in the country, our nation has been safe and calm," he said.

In another development the US Ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright has also commended President Samia for her maiden speech at the UNGA, hailing Tanzania's commitment to embrace multilateralism and international diplomacy.

"Congratulations President @SuluhuSamia on your speech at #UNGA76. Great to see Tanzania back on the world stage, embracing multilateralism and international diplomacy to overcome the global challenges that we are all faced with," he posted on his twitter account @USAmbTanzania.