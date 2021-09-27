Nigeria: Anambra Gov'ship - Why I Shunned APGA Campaign Flag-Off - Bianca Ojukwu

27 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

Wife of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, has said she was absent at the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) campaign flag-off in Awka, the Anambra State capital, at the weekend to protest alleged ill-treatment meted out to her late husband by the leadership of the party.

The candidate of APGA for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Charles Soludo and his running mate, Ifeanyi Ibezim, flagged off their campaign at the Ekwueme Square in Awka without Bianca Ojukwu.

Commenting on her absence at the flag-off campaign, Bianca said it was to protest the party's leadership alleged unfair treatment to her late husband.

"Ojukwu should not be like a light switch to be turned on for a party campaign, and turned off once the election is won," She said.

Reacting, Mr C-Don Adinuba, Director Media, Soludo Governorship Campaign Organisation, said he was sure that the widow had nothing against Soludo and would soon join the campaign ahead of the poll.

