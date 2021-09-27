Nigeria: Arrested Kidnap Kingpin Discloses Identities of Gang Members, Gives Breakdown of Ransom Collected

Goma Samaila, leader of a kidnap gang in Ragachucku axis of Kaduna State, has disclosed the identities of his gang members.

The 47-year-old suspect, who has reportedly been into crime for many years, spoke about some of his operations and amounts received as ransom.

In a viral video, Samaila was seen pleading for mercy while being grilled by one of the security operatives who arrested him.

"I am pleading for mercy and forgiveness; I will never commit such offence again," he said.

On some of the operations he was involved in, he said, "The first person we kidnapped is Abdul; they paid a ransom of N200,000; on Alhaji Umaru, we collected N500,000, Another person is Alhaji Birau; they paid the total sum of N3 million and the other person is Alhaji Ibrahim who paid N700,000."

Samaila also disclosed the identities of some of the gang members.

"In Ragachucku axis, there are Yusuf, Sale, Gomi, Nasiru, Tukur, Banki, Magaji.

"Then in Kirama axis, there are Musa, Kadi, Oria, Ibrahim, Bala, Rebo, Gaia, Malan, Osama, Babangida, Abubakar and Sule. I can't remember the name

of the other one who left us to join Babangida, Suleiman and Sule."