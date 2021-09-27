Tanzania: Makamba Orders TANESCO to Address Shortfalls

ENERGY Minister January Makamba has ordered Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) management to take desk measures aimed at resolving various problems facing the power utility, including addressing the loss of electricity while supplying.

Mr Makamba issued the directive during his meeting with the top officials of TANESCO, the company's newly appointed board and the managers for various zones in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, saying the firm has been losing 120 megawatts that could serve eight regions.

"TANESCO's old power machines caused it to lose up to 16 percent of the power generated, far above the international standard which allows losing a maximum of five percent," said Mr Makamba.

He also directed the management to increase efficiency in the distribution of electricity in solving the various problems including frequent power outages.

The fresh orders come a day after the government did a major overhaul of the management at the power utility company with the aim to increase efficiency.

According to the Minister, the major aim is to see the company stand out within and across Africa in selling electricity.

"The transformation done in the company should reflect on the desired revolution in resolving the many challenges including the problem of power cuts which have been regularly voiced by the public.

"In a few years to come, we want TANESCO to gain the value and respect it deserves within the country and entire African Continent...I don't find any concrete reason for TANESCO to be troubled," said Mr Makamba.

In order for the company to move from its current situation, the Minister stressed on embracing professionalism and diligence all the times.

Regarding the problem of frequent power interruptions, he said there has been widespread concern from members of the public on the issue, cautioning the management and board to immediately resolve the matter.

Mr Makamba counseled them to devise a long-term plan for the country to have access to enough and reliable power supply, stressing that the measure should also involve reducing the price of electricity in the coming future.

He urged each and every one person in their positions to fulfill their responsibility, noting that the company cannot continue to operate the way it has in the previous past.

"The changes which have been done to management and board should serve as a new beginning for the company to go beyond... the government will make sure the affairs of the company are not politicized," he noted.

On his part, the Managing Director (MD) of TANESCO, Mr Maharage Chande, called upon the staff to collaborate, noting that the goal is to see the company excelling and delivers accordingly.

Mr Chande pointed out that if they all work together they can achieve the goals of the company and benefits the country.

TANESCO Board Chairman, Mr Omar issa, extend to the President for his appointment and pledged to work very hard in delivering good results, emphasizing on the aspect of every individual to fulfill their responsibilities.

He said that the board will execute its duties without crossing any boundaries in the wake of enabling TANESCO to deliver accordingly as per the set goals.