Tanzania: EPZA Urges Miners to Capitalise on Gold Refineries

Geita — The Export and Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) has urged small scale miners to make efficient use of the gold refineries to add value to the mines that will help fetch more revenues and contribute to economic growth.

There are currently two gold refineries that have been licensed by EPZA namely the Mwanza Precious Metal Refinery (MMPR) gold refinery inaugurated by President Samia Suluhu Hasan in June this year, with the capacity to refine up to 480 kilogrammes (of the gold) per day and the Geita Gold Refinery with the capacity to process 440 kilogrammes of gold per day.

This was said by the EPZA Senior Investment Officer, Panduka Yonazi at the just ended fourth Geita Mining Technology and Investment exhibition taking place in the region.

"The gold refineries in the Lake Zone are giving small scale miners assurance to add value to the gold mines instead of selling raw gold," he said.

He said the gold refineries in the area are not only providing refinery services to local miners and traders but also those from the neighbouring countries of the Republic Democratic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

Mr Panduka said during the mining technology and investment exhibition in Geita Region, EPZA informed participants particularly small scale miners of the benefits of refining gold mines instead of selling them in raw form.

"EPZA used the Mining Technology and Investment exhibition to impart knowledge and information to small scale miners on the need to refine gold before selling it in the market," he said.

Also, EPZA used the opportunity to provide detailed information to small scale miners and other investors on the guidelines for the establishment of gold refineries as well as the technical support for which EPZA can provide to them.

Mr Yonazi said also that they used the exhibition to invite investors to establish industries at the Geita EPZ grounds where all the necessary services including the plots for establishing industries are available.

He said the education provided to small scale miners and other participants on the exhibitions were received positively with a good number showing interest to invest under the EPZ window.

He said one of the primary objectives for EPZA participating in the exhibitions and other forums is to provide education to the public on investment opportunities for grab through the export processing zone (EPZ) and special economic zones (SEZ).