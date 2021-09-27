Tanzania: President Samia Makes Major Reshuffle at Tanesco, REA

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has carried out a major reshuffle at the management of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) as part of efforts to enhance performance of the power utility.

According to a press release issued yesterday by the Directorate of the Presidential Communications, President Samia has appointed Mr Omar Issa as the Tanesco Board Chairman while naming Mr Maharage Chande a new Managing Director of the power utility.

Prior to their appointment, Mr Issa was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the President's Delivery Bureau (PDB), while Mr Chande was the Regional Director for East West Africa for MultiChoice Africa. He is taking over from Dr Tito Mwinuka.

The Head of State also appointed Michael Minja a new Commissioner of Petroleum and Gas in the Ministry of Energy. Prior to his new appointment, Mr Minja was the Director General of the Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves Limited (TIPER).

"President Samia has also named Felschemi Mramba as a Commissioner of Power and Renewable Energy in the Ministry of Energy," read part of the statement signed by Director of Presidential Communications Jaffar Haniu.

Before his current appointment, Mr Mramba who once served as the Managing Director of Tanesco, was the Chief Technical Advisor of the TANESCO training school.

In another development, the President also appointed Hassan Said as Director General of Rural Energy Agency (REA), taking over from Amos Maganga.

Before his new promotion, Mr Said was the Tanesco's senior manager for Eastern Zone.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Ambassador Hussein Kattanga has transferred five senior officials of Tanesco to the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance.

The transferred officials will be assigned other duties," read the State House statement.

The list of transferred officials include Eng Khalid James (Deputy Managing Director- Investment), Eng Raymond Sweya (Deputy Managing Director Distribution & Customer Service) and Eng Issac Chanji who was the Deputy Managing Director-Transmission.

Others are Mr Nyelu Mwamaja the Head of Procurement and Amos Ndengi who was the Tanesco's Chief Legal Counsel and Company Secretary.