South Africa: EFF's Manifesto Launch Is Illegal - DA Calls On Cele and IEC to Take Action

press release

The DA calls on the Police Minister, Bheki Cele, and the IEC Chairperson, Glen Mashinini, to lodge a joint review of what appears to be blatant illegal campaigning by the EFF.

It is clear from the EFF's campaign event today that the party has no regard for the rule of law and has once again proven that they are not above using the own supporters as fodder during this pandemic.

According to the current adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations, the legal limit for outdoor gatherings is 500 persons. It is evident from the pictures and videos coming from the EFF's event today that attendance is in excess of 500 people.

The EFF's manifesto launch is therefore an illegal gathering and their display today is tantamount to illegal campaigning.

The IEC must do what is right and hold the EFCF accountable for their actions. This illegal event during the campaign period undermines the freeness and fairness of the elections. And the EFF's actions have set them up for possible deregistration as a political party.

All South Africans have been forced to live by the ANC's senseless lockdown rules. However, there cannot be one set of rules for ordinary citizens and another for the EFF.

Minister Cele happily opened water cannons on pensioners and vulnerable South Africans waiting in a SASSA queue, but has failed to bring that same energy when dealing with his mate, Julius Malema. Where are the water cannons today? Or is Cele too deep in Malema's pocket to take action against the EFF's flagrant disregard of the law.

Unlike the EFF, the DA yesterday hosted a successful, Covid-complaint virtual manifesto launch. This is because unlike the red berets, the DA is a party of law and order and we put the interests of our supporters and voters first.