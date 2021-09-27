Tanzania: Minister Jafo Explains Role of Environment in Maintaining Middle Income Status

Minister of State in the Vice President Office responsible for Union and Environment Selemani Jafo in order to maintain the country's middle-income status, protection of the environment is an important aspect as climate change poses threats to the economy and lives of people.

Speaking at the commemoration of Global Ismaili CIVIC Day held at Muhimbili and Umoja wa Mataifa Primary Schools in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister urged Tanzania to join efforts in protecting the environment since there was no alternative to it.

He said Tanzania has pumped a lot of funds in the construction of key infrastructures including bridges, but they are at risk because of the impacts of climate change, which has been manifested across the country.

"We have already graduated to lower-middle-income country status... in order to maintain the strong growth, there are every reason to protect our environment," he said, as was mentioning areas that have been affected by climate change.

The Minister said areas found in the coast of Indian Ocean, great lakes including Lake Nyasa, Victoria and Tanganyika have witnessed the rising of sea level and affects some businesses such as hotels.

He however called upon district commissioners and other local leaders to ensure that environment issues are given deserved priorities in order to make their localities a better place to live.

"I thank our President [Samia Suluhu Hassan] for supporting accelerating the improvement of our nation's environment and climate resilience. Environment is a key issue for our country's development goals, not only to improve the lives of Tanzanians today-but for generations to come," the Minister said.

He congratulated the Ismaili National Council for Tanzania for throwing weight on the environment during the commemoration of the Global Ismaili CIVIC Day and asked other organisations, business owners and individuals in their respective localities to borrow the leaf from the initiative.

On the other side, the President of the Ismail National Council for Tanzania, Amin Lakhani said the programme reflects the community's "century-old ethic of civic engagement and good citizenship; exemplifying Islam's core values of service, peace, compassion, and care of vulnerable."

The community's President added that this year's theme was based on environmental stewardship which included various activities like planting of trees and cleaning public places as he insisted: "We will take part in reaching a global goal of 20,000 volunteers giving 100,000 hours of service."

Meanwhile, Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network in Tanzania (AKDN) Amin Kurji said his organization was committed to working with the government to advance national priority areas including health, education, employment creation, agriculture, industrialization and environment.

At the well-attended event by local leaders, environment ambassador George Geoffrey and Ismaili community volunteers, Minister Jafo planted treat Muhimbili Primary School in the city to mark the Global Ismaili CIVIC Day.

The day was globally commemorated in 31 countries and marked by 250 events.

In Tanzania, the community's memorable day was marked in five regions namely Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Mbeya and Zanzibar and a total of 885 participants took part in the various activities which were in line with this year's theme.